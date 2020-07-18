  • Bookmark this page

Police Appeal After 16-Year-Old Boy Threatened With Knife and Punched

Published: 18th July 2020 16:30

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and punched in Portsmouth in the early hours of Friday morning (July 17).

The teenager was in Guildhall Walk just after midnight. when the two men approached him, with one asking if he had any change.

When he said no, one of the men punched him in the face and pulled a knife from his pocket and demanded the boy hand over his phone, before a member of public stepped in and the two men ran away.

The men are described as being white and in their 20s. One was wearing glasses and the other had tattoos on his arms.

Nothing was stolen in the incident.

Officers are making enquiries and they are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the two men running from Guildhall Walk.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200264843. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

