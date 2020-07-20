Local Man Named as Chief Petty Officer Keith Ross Following Fatal M275 Road-Traffic Collision

Published: 20th July 2020 16:39

Officers investigating a serious road-traffic collision on the M275 have today released further details.

Police officers were called at 9.41am on Wednesday 15 July to reports of a collision on the M275, approaching the Tipner roundabout in Portsmouth.

A member of the Royal Navy, Chief Petty Officer Keith Ross, 40, of Lee-on-Solent, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the exact cause of the collision continue to appeal for any information, dash cam footage, or CCTV that may assist in our investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 and quote the reference 44200261950.

