Cosham Library to Reopen This Month

Published: 3rd August 2020 18:39

Cosham library, which was closed on Tuesday 17 March as part of the national lockdown, will re-open from Monday 17 August as the city's coronavirus recovery plan continues.

The opening hours will be 9:30 - 17:00 Monday to Friday.

The re-opening of Cosham library follows after the successful re-opening of Central, Southsea and North End libraries on 6 July.

Residents will be able to return, browse and borrow items and use computers and enquiry services. They can also buy visitor parking permits at all open library branches.

Returning safely to libraries will mean some changes in how libraries operate.

This means that Cosham library will look a little different with the measures put in place for the safety of staff and customers, following Government guidance.

Cllr Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development and Deputy Leader, said: “I know how important libraries are for our city and I am proud that we can safely re-open another library branch in Portsmouth's recovery from this pandemic.

“Library staff have been doing tremendous work during the lockdown and in particular, I thank staff and volunteers through the HIVE who have maintained our community spirit during these challenging times.

“As libraries re-open, it’s up to all of us to keep libraries Covid-secure by staying alert, following the guidance and above all, being kind and considerate to each other.”

Social distancing will be in place and library staff have been provided with personal protective equipment to ensure their safety.

Library users will be asked for their contact details to support NHS Track and Trace and will need to try to keep 2m apart for social distancing, follow the one-way systems in place, and using hand sanitisers which are provided in every library.

Books that are returned will be quarantined before being returned to shelves.

Loan periods for books and other items have been extended and Portsmouth Libraries do not charge fines for the late return of items. Any payments for parking permits, printing and photocopying will be by card only.

There will be reduced access to public computers with limited time and staff support.

Unfortunately, library events such as Rhymetimes and children's holiday activities will not be able to take place in libraries until further notice.

Library meeting space will be out of use at all branches and no bookings will be taken.

Residents can email askalibrarian@portsmouthcc.gov.uk and find out information they need for study, research or casual enquiry.

Online library services are available to residents at home, by using a computer, tablet or smartphone. Residents can download books, comics and newspapers and listen to music – all for free. There's more information at portsmouth.spydus.co.uk.

The home-delivery library service, aimed at helping vulnerable people during the pandemic, is still operating, too. The service, run with HIVE Portsmouth, can deliver books, DVDs, and games for adults and children. The number to call is 023 9261 6709.

