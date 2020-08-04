Police Appeal After Man Left With Serious Head Injury Following Assault

Published: 4th August 2020 20:03

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Southsea in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to Cottage Grove just before 1am after receiving reports of a man in his 60s suffering a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital, having suffered multiple bleeds on the brain, facial fractures and bruising to his arms and body.

Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak with any witnesses to the assault.

It is believed the man who may have caused the injuries is in his 20s, around 5ft 10ins tall, is white and of slight build.

He was wearing a dark jacket, trousers and beanie hat and left the scene on a bicycle with a rear red, flashing light.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200288421. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

