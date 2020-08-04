Woman to Appear Before Court to Face Charge of Assisting an Offender Following Death of George Allison

Published: 4th August 2020 20:05

Officers investigating the murder of 21-year-old George Allison and the serious assault of a 27-year-old woman in Leigh Park have charged a woman with assisting an offender.

At around 11pm on Saturday 23 May, police responded to a disturbance at an address in Tichborne Grove.

On arrival, officers found a man and a woman who had both sustained stab wounds. George Allison, from Riders Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old woman, from Southsea, sustained serious injuries.

A 33-year-old woman from Havant will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on August 27 to face a charge of assisting an offender.

A 32-year-old woman from Waterlooville who had been previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action.

Officers have previously charged a man with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is Kevin Joseph Batchelor, aged 25 years, of East Hill, Cambourne, Cornwall.

He is due to go on trial at Winchester Crown Court on 9 November.

They have also charged two further men, Barry Baker, 38, of Oracle Drive, Waterlooville, and Lewis Turner, 32, of Camelford, Cornwall, with assisting an offender.

They have both been bailed to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on 27 August.

