Man Arrested on Suspicion of Serious Assault on Woman in Southsea

Published: 4th August 2020 20:07

Officers investigating a serious assault on a woman in Southsea have made an arrest.

The incident happened between 9pm and 11.40pm yesterday evening (3 August) on Southsea Common, just off Clarence Parade.

Police were called by the South Central Ambulance Service to reports of a 40-year-old woman who had been seriously assaulted. She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after suffering a possible fractured cheekbone and bruising to her face, arms, legs and back.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault and remains in police custody at this time.

Police are also investigating an incident in Eastleigh in the early hours of this morning (4 August), following reports of a serious assault on a woman. The same 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. Both incidents are being investigated to ascertain if there are any possible links between the two attacks.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.