Man Arrested on Suspicion of Serious Assault and Rape in Southsea

Published: 5th August 2020 21:58

Officers are continuing to investigate a serious assault on a woman that happened between 9pm and 11.40pm on 3 August on Southsea Common, just off Clarence Parade.

Police were called by the South Central Ambulance Service to reports of a 40-year-old woman who had been seriously assaulted. She was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after suffering a possible fractured cheekbone and bruising to her face, arms, legs and back.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of serious assault and was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of rape. He was questioned by officers and has since been released under investigation for both offences to allow for further enquiries.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, they are asked to call 101 and quote 44200292589.

