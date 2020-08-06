  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Can You Help Find Missing Elezaj

Published: 6th August 2020 16:45

Can you help the police with their investigation into missing Elezaj Shkelzen from Oxfordshire?

The 33-year-old was last seen on a jet-ski leaving Lymington for Langstone Harbour at 6pm on Tuesday 4 August. 

Just before 8pm on Tuesday Coast Guard located the jet-ski in the water off of Stokes Bay.

Police and the Coast Guard have been making enquiries over the last few days but are now turning to the public for help.

Elezaj is described as wearing a light grey and white hoody, dark Adidas shorts, and a camouflage waterproof jacket. He may have had an orange life-jacket with him.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a jet-ski being ridden in the Solent between Milford-On-Sea and Stokes Bay.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since 6pm on Tuesday please call 101, quoting 44200293979.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies