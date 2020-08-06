Can You Help Find Missing Elezaj

Published: 6th August 2020 16:45

Can you help the police with their investigation into missing Elezaj Shkelzen from Oxfordshire?

The 33-year-old was last seen on a jet-ski leaving Lymington for Langstone Harbour at 6pm on Tuesday 4 August.

Just before 8pm on Tuesday Coast Guard located the jet-ski in the water off of Stokes Bay.

Police and the Coast Guard have been making enquiries over the last few days but are now turning to the public for help.

Elezaj is described as wearing a light grey and white hoody, dark Adidas shorts, and a camouflage waterproof jacket. He may have had an orange life-jacket with him.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a jet-ski being ridden in the Solent between Milford-On-Sea and Stokes Bay.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since 6pm on Tuesday please call 101, quoting 44200293979.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.