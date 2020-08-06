Officers Investigating Southsea Common Attack Appeal for Witnesses

Published: 6th August 2020 16:50

Police are appealing for information after a 40-year-old woman was attacked on Southsea Common on Monday (3 August).

The woman was walking on Southsea Common, near to Clarence Esplanade toward the Pyramid Centre, between 9.40pm and 11.30pm when she was approached and grabbed from behind by a man.

She was then seriously assaulted and suffered a possible fractured cheekbone, and bruising to her face, arms, legs, and back.

Officers investigating the attack believe it to be sexually motivated.

The man has been described as white with a heavy build and facial hair. He was also described as wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark top with a zip, and a blue surgical facemask.

Officers from the Portsmouth South Neighbourhood Policing Teams have increased patrols in the area.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Acting Detective Inspector Wayne Jackson, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We know this area of the park is used widely by residents and it’s a popular walk-through and we would like to appeal to those who were in the vicinity Monday night to get in contact with us.

“Were you in this area on Monday 3 August between 9pm and 11.30pm, and did you see anyone or anything suspicious?

“It’s important you get in contact with us and tell us what you know.

“Officers from the Portsmouth South Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be patrolling the area throughout the coming days and weeks. Please do approach them if you have any information that could assist or if you have any concerns.

“If you have any information no matter how small or insignificant it might be, it could really help our investigation. Please speak to an officer patrolling or get in contact with us via 101 quoting 44200292589.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

