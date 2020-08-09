Review of Emergency Active Travel Changes

Published: 9th August 2020 16:09

Portsmouth City council has reviewed the road network changes that have been delivered as part of the Council's response to the pandemic to ensure that they remain fit for purpose. The majority will remain unchanged however, following a thorough analysis of the data including levels of usage, road safety audit and the current view from public health and the police, two changes were agreed.

Restrictions on access to Isambard Brunel Road will be lifted, as they are no longer deemed necessary. This will continue to be reviewed especially when the students return to University and a new closure will be reconsidered if this is needed at the time.

Following today's meeting work has immediately started to investigate potential changes to the eastern seafront road closure to ease traffic pressure on Eastern Parade. Alongside the review of current changes that create safe space for cycling and walking, the council continues to develop further improvements to support the focus on improving active travel for the health and safety of people in the city during the pandemic. Work is currently ongoing to close Canal Walk and Castle Road to vehicles to give more space for walking and cycling, and help create safer cycle routes.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson Leader of Portsmouth City Council said "A whole variety of measures are in place across the city to help keep our infection rate low which is one of the lowest major cities in the country. Restricting vehicle access to certain roads is just one of them.

"It is important that we considered all the facts when reviewing the transport changes. We are investigating potential changes to the eastern end seafront road closure to ease the traffic pressure along Eastern Parade. We will improve the situation where we can however, we will only make changes where it is safe to do so.

"We have removed the road closure on Isambard Brunel Road as isn't currently necessary however, with all these measures we can easily reinstate them if we face a resurgence of the virus and we require them"

