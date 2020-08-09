X Factor star Sean Smith to Lead Panto Cast at the Kings Theatre

Published: 9th August 2020 16:17

Sean SmithThe Kings Theatre in Portsmouth has announced that singer Sean Smith will star in their 2020 Christmas pantomime, Dick Whittington.

Portsmouth-born Sean, who shot to fame as one half of the duo Same Difference after reaching the final of the X Factor will join local favourite Jack Edwards, in a panto packed full of all the traditional ingredients you have come to expect.

A performer since the age of 7, Sean has appeared on stage in touring productions including Dancing Queen, That’s Entertainment and We Will Rock You – alongside pantomime. Success on the X Factor led to Same Difference being signed to Simon Cowell’s record label, releasing two albums. Since embarking on a solo career Sean has combined theatre work with the release of his debut album Solo in July. Most recently, he reunited with his sister to record a special charity single with all proceeds going towards the NHS.

As part of the pantomime run, there will be a free performance for NHS and key workers on Wednesday 2nd December and a number of special school performances. The Theatre will also be at a reduced audience capacity to comply with social distancing rules with a number of additional safety measures in place.

Join Dick Whittington on his thrilling quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in the glittering streets of London. Will he be able to defeat villainous rodent Queen Rat, save the city, and win the hand of his love, Alice?

Sean said,“I’m thrilled to be involved in what is something of a homecoming for me. Pantomime season is always such a magical time and this year more than ever it’s so important to bring a fun, feelgood factor to everyone in the community after a tough period.

“Panto at the Kings Theatre is something I remember growing up with and I feel that it’s written in the stars for me to be back there this year. I’ve been really impressed by all the measures which the Theatre are taking for when the show begins and I can’t wait to see everyone!”

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO, added, "Our pantomime is really starting to take shape and I’m so excited to have Sean with us. Sean represents everything which we are looking for as part of our panto this year – a real community feel which Portsmouth can be proud of with some great talent.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to ensure that when Christmas comes around, we can have a fantastic time, where everyone is in a safe environment.

“I encourage everybody to show their support for our wonderful theatre and buy tickets for a proper Pompey family night out!”

Tickets for Dick Whittington are available to buy at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/dickwhittington

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.