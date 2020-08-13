Identity of Body Found in Search for Missing Elezaj is Confirmed

Published: 13th August 2020 10:16

The body of a man found in the Solent on Monday 10 August has been confirmed as that of missing Elezaj Shkelzen.

Elezaj's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. h

Police put out an appeal after a jet ski was found off Stokes Bay on 4th August.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

