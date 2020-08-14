Your chance to #NameNewVenue for Fareham

Published: 14th August 2020 12:57

A public consultation is being launched on Monday 17 August to choose a name for Fareham’s new community arts and entertainment venue which is being developed on the site of Ferneham Hall.

Four names for the new venue have been put forward and the public is being asked to vote for their favourite:

A - The Kiln, Fareham

B - The Quay, Fareham

C - The Tannery, Fareham

D - Fareham Live

The Kiln and The Tannery reflect the industrial heritage of Fareham. In the late 17th Century Fareham had become well known for its tanning industry and by the 19th Century brickmaking was flourishing - Fareham Reds were used to build the Royal Albert Hall in 1871.

Fareham Quay has also been prominent over the centuries as a port for exporting bricks and pottery and importing wine, cloth and coal.

Fareham Live has been put forward to reflect the live performances that will be taking place in the new venue when it is complete.

The new venue will include an 800-seat auditorium, a 120-seat theatre, community rooms, a flexible studio space as well as a bar and cafe´ area.

The name Ferneham will not be completely lost and is likely to be used when rooms and areas are named in the remodelled venue.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community, Councillor Sue Bell, said: “This is a great opportunity for the people of Fareham to have their say on naming our new arts and entertainment venue.

“Whether you want to focus on the live entertainment that will be held there or reflect the proud industrial heritage that we have in Fareham, there is an option for everyone to choose their favourite name for the venue.”

The launch of the #NameNewVenue consultation in Fareham coincides with the Government’s launch of “Love Culture Week”.

There will be a number of ways that people can vote for their favourite name for the new venue:

· Text A, B, C or D to 07876 131415 (standard messaging rates apply)

· Visit fareham.gov.uk/have_your_say

· Call 01329 236100

Voting closes on Sunday September 13, 2020, and the new name will be announced in October 2020.

