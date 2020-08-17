Police Renew Appeal to the Public

Published: 17th August 2020 19:50

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault against a 40-year-old woman have renewed their appeal to identify the man they are looking for.

The woman was walking on Southsea Common near to the Pyramid Centre, close to Clarence Esplanade, on Monday 3 August at around 9.45pm when a man approached her and violently assaulted her.

The man has been described as white with a heavy build and facial hair. He was also described as wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark top with a zip, and a blue surgical facemask.

It has now been two weeks since this incident and we are renewing our appeal for any information that could assist us in our investigation.

We are keen to hear from anyone who was on Southsea Common in the evening of Monday 3 August, who may have taken photographs that could help.

Acting Detective Inspector Wayne Jackson, said: “We are two weeks on from this incident and I am looking for information from the local community to tell me who this man is.

“Were you on Southsea Common two Mondays ago? We are interested to see any photographs people took on the common that evening, as its possible our suspect could be in the background.

“We have been carrying out a number of investigative enquiries, and the Portsmouth South Neighbourhood Policing Team have been patrolling Southsea Common. We want to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to identify this man and keep Portsmouth safe.

“We would like to remind people to remain vigilant, especially when walking alone in the dark. Try to stick to busy, well-lit areas, stick with friends, and look after each other.

“It’s really important people stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and remind friends and family to do the same.

“If you know of anyone matching this description, or have seen anyone matching this description in the local are in the last two weeks, please get in contact with us. The information you have might seem small but could prove significant to the investigation.”

Phone 101 and quote Operation Outwards, or the reference 44200292589.

