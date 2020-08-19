Missing Person Appeal

Published: 19th August 2020 09:40

Can you help us find missing Nigel from

Gosport?

Nigel Phillimore, 74, was last seen leaving his home address in

Behrendt Close, Gosport, just after 10am yesterday (August 17).

He has health issues and can find walking difficult, he also

requires medication which he has left home without and has

had difficulties with his memory recently.

His family are understandably concerned for his welfare and we

are turning to the public to help us locate Nigel.

He is described as being around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 9ins tall, of larger build and with blonde, greying, cropped hair.

Nigel was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and navy trousers.

We believe he will still be in the Gosport area, but he could have travelled further afield on public transport or in a taxi.

If you have seen Nigel, please call us on 101, quoting the reference 44200316288.

