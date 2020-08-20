Portsmouth Students Celebrate GCSE Success

Published: 20th August 2020 16:17

Students across Portsmouth are celebrating GCSE exam success today following a memorable end to their final year in school.



As a result of the pandemic final GCSE exams were cancelled and instead schools were tasked with entering a Centre Assessment Grade (CAG). This is the grade which pupils received this morning. The grades produced from the algorithm method will then be issued next week and pupils will be able to use whichever is higher.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Learning, said: "Congratulations to all Portsmouth students who are getting their results today. It has certainly been a unique, strange and challenging year for all our pupils and teachers. Whatever happens you should be very proud.

"Please visit our Flying Start Portsmouth website or Facebook page which has been set up to help year 11 pupils to plan their next steps - whether that is an apprenticeship, employment or further education."

Since the government announced exam cancellations for year 11s earlier this year, a new resource designed to support students without a plan has been created. Flying Start Portsmouth, an award winning website, can support year 11s into further education, apprenticeships or work.

A team of career advisers can be contacted through the Flying Start Portsmouth Facebook page or through their website: http://Bit.ly/FlyingStartPortsmouth

