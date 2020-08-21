  • Bookmark this page

Police Appeal Following Aggravated Burglary

Published: 21st August 2020 14:51

 

 

Do you recognise this woman?

   

We want to speak to her following an aggravated burglary on Sultan Road in Portsmouth shortly after 2pm on Monday 17 August.

A man and a woman entered a property where the homeowner was punched and mobile phones were taken. The 39 year-old victim was left with bruising to his face.

The woman who was seen in the area at the time was described as:

White.

Aged in her late twenties.

5ft tall.

Medium build.

She had long dark hair.

She was wearing a black skirt, red top, a cream coloured scarf, and large brown sunglasses.

Acting Detective Inspector  Richard Gibson said: “This is an unusual incident, and we have not received any similar reports in the area. I’m hoping that someone will recognise the woman pictured, or saw her in the area at the time, to help us to progress our enquiries”.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200314680.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

