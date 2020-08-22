Hive Portsmouth Pop-Up Uniform Shop Opens

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:25

Hive Portsmouth's new pop-up school uniform shop opens on Monday (24 August), helping families preparing to get their children back to school.

Getting children and young people kitted out in their new school uniform, ready for the start of the new term in September, is a summer holiday ritual for many families. However, the cost of new uniform, school shoes, PE kit and other essentials can soon mount up, and add to the financial pressure on parents, especially in these challenging times.

That's why Hive Portsmouth has set-up its new pop-up school uniform shop. The shop will be open at the Hive, on the lower ground floor of Central Library in Guildhall Square.

The opening times will be:

Mondays: 10am-2pm

Tuesdays: 10am-2pm

Wednesdays: 1pm-5pm

Thursdays: 10am-2pm

Fridays: 10am-2pm

Families are encouraged to bring school uniform to swap for items they need wherever they can to help the shop stay stocked and to help the environment by recycling school uniform, but bringing a donation is not essential.

The pop-up school uniform shop is following public heath guidance. All donated items are washed and stored for the appropriate length of time before being offered.

Father Bob White, chair of the Hive Board, said: "We are delighted to be able to open the new pop-up school uniform shop, just in time to help families in the city who are getting children ready to go back to school in September. We know school uniform can be a big expense for some families, so we hope the pop-up shop will help them to kit their children for the new term without the financial worries.

"The pop-up school uniform shop depends on donations. We'd love to hear from any businesses or organisations that could help us to stock the shop. We'd also welcome any donations of second hand school uniform in good condition, which can be dropped off at the pop-up shop. If you can help, please get in touch."

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet member for Children, Families and Education, said: "As schools in the city are preparing to welcome children and young people back in September, it's great to see this initiative from Hive Portsmouth to help families get kitted out with the uniform they need. Sorting out school uniform is an important part of getting our children and young people prepared to return to school after many have had a gap in their education.

"I wholeheartedly support the new Hive Portsmouth pop-up shop, I think it's a great idea, and would really encourage anyone with school uniform in good condition to donate and help families get ready to get back to school."

Anyone who wants to make a donation can drop off school uniform at the pop-up shop during opening hours, or contact the HIVE Helpline on 023 9261 6709.

The pop-up shop is looking for school uniform, shoes, coats, PE kit and school equipment. All items need to be in good condition.

Families can find additional information and advice to support the transition back to school in September on the Portsmouth City Council website, including tips for preparing for back to school, information about how schools are getting ready and links to sources of additional information, support and advice.

www.portsmouth.gov.uk/welcomeback

