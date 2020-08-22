Sultan Rd Investigation Update

Published: 22nd August 2020 15:10

Officers investigating an incident in Sultan Road, Portsmouth, on Monday 17 August have charged a man.

It’s alleged that shortly after 2pm on Monday 17 August, a man and woman entered an address and a 39-year-old man was assaulted inside before mobile phones were stolen.

As part of this investigation, Matthew Simon James Crocket, aged 23 years, of George Street in Ryde, Isle of Wight, has been charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (22 August), where he was further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 21 September.

Police are still appealing for anyone who can help identify the woman pictured who was seen in the area at this time.

She is described as:

White.

Aged in her late twenties.

5ft tall.

Medium build.

She had long dark hair.

She was wearing a black skirt, red top, a cream coloured scarf, and large brown sunglasses.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200314680.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk

