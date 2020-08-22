  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Sultan Rd Investigation Update

Published: 22nd August 2020 15:10

Officers investigating an incident in Sultan Road, Portsmouth, on Monday 17 August have charged a man.

It’s alleged that shortly after 2pm on Monday 17 August, a man and woman entered an address and a 39-year-old man was assaulted inside before mobile phones were stolen.

As part of this investigation, Matthew Simon James Crocket, aged 23 years, of George Street in Ryde, Isle of Wight, has been charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (22 August), where he was further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 21 September.

Police are still appealing for anyone who can help identify the woman pictured who was seen in the area at this time.

She is described as:

White.

Aged in her late twenties.

5ft tall.

Medium build.

She had long dark hair.

She was wearing a black skirt, red top, a cream coloured scarf, and large brown sunglasses.

 

 

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200314680.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies