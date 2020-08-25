  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Police Appeal for Phone Footage

Published: 25th August 2020 16:26
Officers investigating a serious assault in Havant are appealing for mobile phone footage that could help their investigation.

 

Police were called just after 3pm on Sunday 23 August to reports of an assault at Frogham Green, Havant. On arrival, officers located a 56-year-old woman from Havant with facial injuries, she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment. A 47-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Havant, had also been assaulted.

 

A 21-year-old man from Havant was yesterday, 24 August, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remains in custody

at this time.

 

Investigating officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now appealing to the public for any information that may help. They are particularly keen to see any video footage people may have of the incident. 

 

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you took a photo or video that shows what happened?

 

Please phone 101 and quote the reference 44200323797. Alternatively you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

