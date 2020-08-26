The Karen Ingram Foundation for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma achieves charity status

Published: 26th August 2020 09:43

Following the death of wife and mother to Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at just 40 years of age, the Portsmouth-based Ingram family have achieved Charity status for The Karen Ingram Foundation after 12 years of fundraising for and spreading awareness of the disease.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer that predominantly targets the lymphatic system, affecting white blood cells and as a result compromising the body's immune system. It is currently the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK - with around 13,000 diagnoses each year and an increase of 160% over the last three decades.

Karen began battling the disease in July of 2007; after being misdiagnosed with a stomach ulcer she underwent lifesaving operations at the Queen Alexandra Hospital that removed two tumours from her bowel.

She received two intensive rounds of chemotherapy at the hospital, but unfortunately, following a family trip to Disneyland Paris for her 40th birthday during a break in treatment, the cancer returned and there was nothing more that the doctors could do. Karen sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday 13th July 2008, leaving behind her husband Mike, and sons Thomas (13) and Harry (10).

In August of 2008, the Ingram family held a one-off event in Karen's memory to raise money for the QA Hospital and thank the staff who looked after Karen during her treatment, raising over £3500. The success of this inspired them to continue hosting events such as family fun evenings and charity football matches, raising thousands of pounds for cancer research.

After nearly eleven years of hosting events and raising awareness in Karen's name, the family formally launched the Karen Ingram Foundation in 2019. Tom, now 25, reflected that, "we wanted to do something unique for ourselves and to keep mum's memory out there. We thought the best thing to do would be to set up our own foundation with the aim to fund research into fighting the disease that my mum had."

"We looked around at different cancer research laboratories and came across a new centre at the University of Southampton. We built up a good relationship with them and have formed a partnership to support the amazing work they do." The Karen Ingram Foundation supports research into Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma by providing grants to researchers at the Southampton centre to fund clinical trials searching for a cure. For more information about the research, visit https://www.kareningram.org/our-work

As well as helping fund the research itself, the Foundation is focused on raising awareness to support families going through similar situations. "Despite being the fifth most common type of cancer, it's not massively talked about - so if the stuff we're doing can save at least one family from going through what we have, then it's a success," Tom told AboutMyArea

"We've had people get in touch with us throughout the years to share their own stories which have inspired us to keep doing what we're doing."

From the 26th August - the 12th anniversary of the family's first fundraiser - The Karen Ingram Foundation will achieve the momentous recognition of charity status. Having reached the required financial benchmark, the family hope to use their newfound status to raise further funds and greater awareness.

Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on events, a Gala Ball in November being postponed until further notice due to social distancing restrictions, Tom and his family have moved to virtual fundraisers. In June, they hosted an online quiz night, and hope to organise another for around Halloween time.

In the meantime, the Karen Ingram Foundation are welcoming donations to help fund lifesaving research into Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Donations can be made at www.kareningram.org/donate or via their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kareningramcharity, where updates about the work that the charity is doing can also be found.

To contact Tom, please email thekareningramfoundation@outlook.com

