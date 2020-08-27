Clean Ships, Clean Air

Portsmouth International Port is partnering with award-winning firm ECOsubsea, to provide a comprehensive in house hull cleaning service. ECOsubsea offer the latest, revolutionary cleaning technology that goes above and beyond global environmental standards.

Hull cleaning not only makes vessels more efficient, but can reduce their carbon footprint by minimising levels of air pollution up to 15%. This new service at Portsmouth will add value to both new and existing customers, allowing ships to be cleaned in the port, removing the need for frequent dry docks.

Ian Diaper Portsmouth International Port’s head of operations said: “We’re pleased this service is available for our customers.

“Industrial cleaning on this scale can traditionally be quite an undertaking, but with ECOsubsea on hand and having witnessed the results, I’m impressed by their dramatically efficient operation.

"This is a convenient option for our regular port visitors, but it's also beneficial for any ships moored nearby and just want to call by for a maintenance clean."

This innovative technology uses cameras and machinery to clean the hull underwater, and can be completed in 6-12 hours depending on the size of the vessel.

Portsmouth’s location at the mouth of the city’s harbour already positions the port in cleaner water, which is an advantage to ECOsubsea’s technology. The service also provides full collection of the fouling debris released under water and continuous filtration processing and waste handling.

Tor M. Østervold, CEO of ECOsubsea said: “I am very much looking forward to collaborating with Portsmouth International Port on this sustainable milestone.

“By facilitating such operations, Portsmouth is a leading port in championing the clean-up of biofouling that our oceans need in order to stop the spread of alien invasive species. We have seen the biggest environmental leaps in this industry through cooperation with ports, technology providers, shipowners and regulators and this collaboration is a great example of that."

