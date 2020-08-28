New Bus Service Launched This Weekend
|Published: 28th August 2020 11:00
The new no 25 bus route launches this Sunday, 30 August, and connects residential, shopping and leisure areas, enabling residents, commuters, visitors and students to easily reach their destination and onward travel connections. The new service is operated by First Solent and has been funded by Portsmouth City Council.
L-R Cllr Steve Pitt, Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cllr Hugh Mason, Cllr Chris Attwell, Marc Reddy - Manging Director, First Solent
