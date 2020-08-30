Portsmouth

>

News

>

Local News AboutMyArea Portsmouth Under New Ownership Published: 30th August 2020 11:38 We are delighted to introduce ourselves as the new owners of AboutMyArea Portsmouth. We are the Hopkinson’s; Peter, Michaela and Hope, and are thrilled to be taking over from Haley Storey, who has done an incredible job developing the site and Facebook community over the past 15 years; we have seen over recent weeks just how many of you actively engage with the website and Facebook page. We are sure you will join us wishing Haley the very best in her new career. We are delighted to introduce ourselves as the new owners of AboutMyArea Portsmouth. We are the Hopkinson’s; Peter, Michaela and Hope, and are thrilled to be taking over from Haley Storey, who has done an incredible job developing the site and Facebook community over the past 15 years; we have seen over recent weeks just how many of you actively engage with the website and Facebook page. We are sure you will join us wishing Haley the very best in her new career. We are passionate about Portsmouth and its unique identity; it’s the UK’s only island city, is the most densely populated, has incredible cultural, social and maritime history, is an international seaport, has beautiful beaches and coastline, is passionate about its football club, has its own music festivals (the list goes on!!) and has such dynamism and independence of spirit. The running of the site will be very much a team approach, each of us bringing energy, enthusiasm and a range of experience and skills. Michaela and I both have backgrounds in education; I have worked in schools for 30 years, 17 years as a Headteacher, and am now an educational consultant and coach. Michaela has been a Teaching Assistant for 13 years and is a keen amateur photographer. Hope is a recent graduate, where she was music editor at Cherwell, the University newspaper; we intend to make the most of her talents before she studies for a Masters in Journalism from September 2021. We can’t wait to get started and have lots of exciting ideas for developing AboutMyArea and in ensuring as many Portsmouth residents as possible have free access to news and information about our great Island City. AboutMyArea is a space for the community to access and contribute content and we fully intend to grow the community that Haley has built. We look forward to meeting and interacting with you over the coming weeks, months and hopefully years. Peter, Michaela and Hope x Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.