The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
AboutMyArea in Numbers

Published: 30th August 2020 14:50

Over the last couple of weeks, we have been learning the ropes with Haley, ensuring that we are fully prepared for running the website and Facebook page. It has been great fun posting stories and covering events like the arrival of the LCT 7074 tank landing craft at the D-Day Museum.

We have been blown away by the number of people visiting the website to read the stories and by the number of people we have reached, and who have engaged with our posts, on Facebook.

Here are some of the impressive numbers:

Website Visitors in the last 7 days: 16,566
Website Visits in the last 7 days: 63,671
People reached on Facebook in the last 28 days: 52,852
Post engagements on Facebook in the last 28 days: 31,159
Number of followers on Facebook: 27,420

Thank you all for your tremendous support and we look forward to growing the numbers as we broaden our coverage and introduce new ideas.

Peter, Michaela and Hope (new and very proud owners)

 

