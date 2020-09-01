  • Bookmark this page

Pop (Up) Art!

Published: 1st September 2020 12:33

A local office worker who has missed her regular visits to art galleries during lockdown has turned her passion into an unconventional hobby - turning famous paintings into toast.

 

Caroline Barnes, a human resources business partner at the University of Portsmouth, has been working from home since March.

She began turning her lunches into works of art using everyday foods in her cupboard, posting the pictures to social media to put a smile on the faces of her colleagues in the midst of the pandemic.

The Scream, Edvard Munch (1893)Caroline's first edible recreation was The Scream by Edvard Munch, attracting hundreds of likes and inspiring her to continue experimenting with iconic works of art.       

"At the beginning of lockdown and with my monthly visits to the National Gallery on hold, I thought I'd try to transfer the art I was missing to toast," Caroline commented.

"It's tricky to match the original, especially to keep the scale, and making sure it's still edible!"

Through making toast art, Caroline has come to appreciate art in a new way. "Although Grant Wood's American Gothic painting wasn't my favourite, it was lovely to eat. I made the woman's body a pig in a blanket and bacon makes everything taste better."

"Of all the toast art I've made, my favourite to eat was Picasso's Woman in a Hat as it's the closest to what I'd normally eat for lunch. I enjoyed trying to recreate the intricacies of some of Munch's work, too."

Head of a Woman in a Hat, Pablo Picasso (1962)

 One of the biggest challenges Caroline has faced in her endavours has been finding a suitable food to capture the colour blue.

She said: "At the beginning I struggled with paintings with lots of blue as there are no true blue foods. However, I have recently found some blue icing at the back of the larder, so if I can bring myself to eat royal icing on toast, I have that covered now!"

Caroline, 56, was born and bred in Portsmouth. She was inspired to try food art after visiting Japan for the Rugby World Cup last year where she saw "amazing food art" for the first time.

Girl with a Pearl Earring, Johannes Vermeer (1665)"I don't have the same skill or patience to do it to that level, but with galleries closed for months, I wanted to try and combine my passion for looking at art with the need to make lunch every day and this is what I came up with. Sharing pictures of my creations on our staff group was just a bit of fun."

"I'm not a natural artist, just a lunchtime one."

