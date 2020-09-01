£10,000 grants for mental health and suicide prevention projects

Published: 1st September 2020 14:14

Community and voluntary organisations in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can bid for grants of up to £10,000 to deliver suicide prevention work with residents through a new fund announced this week.

The Hampshire and IoW Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP)'s Suicide Prevention Innovation Fund aims to support innovative and community-based initiatives which embed suicide prevention and awareness within our communities.

The fund has been established to seed-fund local projects that target under-represented groups and those at highest risk of suicide and self-harm.

Cllr Lorna Fielker, Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Care at Southampton City Council, said: "I'm very pleased to encourage a broad range of Southampton organisations to apply for Suicide Prevention Innovation Funds to better support people who need help with their mental wellbeing. Suicide, sadly, affects entire families, and I sincerely hope that organisations funded through this grant can help prevent these tragic events."

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care at Portsmouth City Council, said: "This funding provides much-needed financial support for organisations who are working daily with those affected by mental health."

"Suicide prevention work is so important, particularly at a time when people are struggling much more in the wake of the pandemic. I hope this fund will help local projects to work with those who are most vulnerable and in need of our support."

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Housing Needs at Isle of Wight Council, said: "Suicide affects all age groups and communities in fact, few people escape being touched by the devastating effects of suicidal behaviour in their lifetime. Death by suicide is preventable and every one suicide is one too many."

"It is a deeply personal tragedy, which has a long-standing effect on families, friends and communities. I am therefore delighted to support this opportunity to develop local, innovative and community-based initiatives which embed suicide prevention and awareness within communities."

The closing date for applications is midnight on Monday 14th September. Find out more and download the application form here.

