Portsmouth expert campaigns for 'Hydrogen Economy'

Published: 1st September 2020 14:25

A live virtual discussion on the ‘hydrogen economy' - the use of hydrogen as a low carbon energy source instead of natural gas and fossil fuels - will include a talk from University of Portsmouth expert Dr Amitava Roy.



Hydrogen fuel cell technology has been a slow-starter over the last five decades, but things might be changing as the technology has seen further investment and mainstream use in recent months.

Dr Roy is an expert in renewable energy systems and is currently researching hydrogen energy, batteries and carbon capturing technologies.

He will discuss his research, as well as the challenges and opportunities around hydrogen energy systems.

Dr Roy, from the School of Energy and Electronic Engineering, said: "This event is important because using hydrogen to replace fossil fuels could be an absolute game changer."

"We need to develop hydrogen technologies further and make hydrogen more mainstream, so discussions like this are crucial to implement that advancement and change."

The event has been organised by Clean Growth UK, an organisation that provides and brokers support focused on developing innovations, commercialising ideas, and securing funding for businesses on a mission to protect the planet for future generations.

The virtual discussion is due to take place on 10 September 2020. Tickets are available here, and proceeds from the sales will go to National Energy Action and Energy Action Scotland, two charities working to end fuel poverty.

