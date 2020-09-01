Update: Four arrests made as part of Clarendon Road rape investigation

Published: 1st September 2020 14:32

Officers investigating a report made by a 19-year-old woman that she was raped by a man in an alleyway off of Clarendon Road in Southsea at around 10pm on Saturday 29 August have made four arrests.

The woman continues to receive support from specialist officers.

Three men aged 20, 25, and 37 who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released without charge, but remain under investigation.

A fourth man, aged 31, also arrested on suspicion of rape remains in custody at this time.

At this time detectives are not linking this report to any other ongoing investigations.

Detective Inspector Emma Crute said: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries and I'm still keen to hear from any residents who may have heard or seen something that could assist our investigation."

"This incident took place on a busy Saturday night at the start of a bank holiday weekend, and we believe there would have been a lot of people out and about in the area at the time."

Anybody with any information is asked to call 101 and quote 44200333243.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.

