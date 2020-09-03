Man charged as part of Clarendon Road rape investigation

Published: 3rd September 2020 15:39

Officers investigating a report made by a 19-year-old woman that she was raped by a man in an alleyway off of Clarendon Road in Southsea at around 10pm on Saturday 29 August have charged a 31 year-old man.

The woman continues to receive support from specialist officers.

Muhib Uddin of Newcomen Road in Portsmouth has been charged with rape as part of the investigation and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday 3 August).

Three men aged 20, 25, and 37 who were arrested as part of the enquiries have been released without charge, and will face no further action.

