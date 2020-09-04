Programme for building employment in North Hampshire receives £1 million boost

Published: 4th September 2020 10:39

A successful Hampshire County Council programme has secured £1 million in European Social Funding for construction skills training for the unemployed - which will help 1,450 adults across Hampshire

Councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council's Executive Member for Education and Skills, welcomed the investment. She said: "With 1,450 places available from now until October 2023, the £1 million will be invaluable in helping to improve residents' employability and to reduce the shortage of skilled construction workers."

"The current employment situation is difficult, but this programme will give exciting opportunities to many. For those who have lost their job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, or are considering a change of sector, this is a great first step into an industry that needs a workforce boost across Hampshire and the South of England as the economy rebuilds."

The funding will allow people to undertake pre-employment training in a number of construction disciplines enabling them to enter apprenticeships, employment, and work experience.

Hampshire County Council's bid was through the Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership, which brings local authority, education and business together to look at local economic priorities to boost economic growth and job creation.

Story via Hampshire County Council

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.