Can you help us find missing Louisa?
|Published: 4th September 2020 13:05
Have you seen missing Louisa Medland from Portsmouth?
The 37-year-old was last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital today, 4 September, at around 9.40am.
Her family are understandably concerned for her welfare.
Louisa is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build, and dark hair.
She was last seen wearing grey hoody, blue jeans, a blue headband and carrying a dark brown handbag.
If you see her, or think you may have seen her since 9.40am, please call 101, quoting 44200340626.
Comments
