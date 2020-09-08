Hampshire Travel Survey Launched

Published: 8th September 2020 10:22

The Active Places Survey aims to gather people’s opinions and experiences about what it is like to walk, scoot, cycle and use a wheelchair, mobility scooter and/or pushchair in Hampshire. This is not just about Active Travel for pleasure but as a mode of day-to-day transport e.g. getting to work, the shops or school.

Councillor Rob Humby, Deputy Leader of Hampshire County Council and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Environment, said: “I welcome this survey and would encourage as many people as possible to take part. Your views will help to inform our new walking and cycling design principles which will shape future schemes in Hampshire.”

To accompany the survey there is the opportunity for participants to send photographs illustrating how they feel about Active Travel in Hampshire.

During the COVID outbreak Hampshire County Council has reallocated road space for Hampshire’s economic, environmental and physical health.

Over 40 new temporary footpath and cycleway measures have been installed in Hampshire since June, providing people with the space to travel by bike or by foot while keeping a safe social distance.

Councillor Humby continued: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to respond so quickly to secure Government funding to use for initiatives that both support the local economy and protect public health following the Coronavirus lockdown.

“I am proud that in just a few weeks, our teams have installed a significant number of temporary transport ‘pop-ups’ across the county, using road space differently to allow people to walk and cycle at a safe social distance, giving them confidence to return to the high street; and there are more underway leading up to the return to school this September.

“However, where a scheme is being proposed locally which has divided opinion, or where there may be technical questions that it will work in practice, the only way to resolve such differences of opinion may be to trial it temporarily to find out. In such circumstances, we keep schemes under continual review, and initially only use temporary materials that can be removed and re-used elsewhere, as quickly as they were put in.”



Hampshire County Council invited suggestions on where temporary cycling and walking measures might be put in place from residents, communities and organisations, and over 3,500 suggestions were received. The temporary walking and cycling schemes to enable social distancing which have been put in place across Hampshire are funded by the Department for Transport's Emergency Active Travel Scheme.

A bid to Government for a further £3.45 million has been submitted by Hampshire County Council to deliver a range of schemes to help redesign roads and high streets to support social distancing, assist economic recovery and support people.

For more information visit the Hampshire COVID Travel web pages: https://www.hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/hantscovidtravel

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.