Portsmouth creative company launches project to help inspire young people as they return to school

Published: 8th September 2020 11:08

Pamodzi Creatives director Roni Edwards and some of the creative, including Liz Donnelly, Rachel Goodall, Josh Macey and Claire Roberts

A Portsmouth-based organisation is launching a new project to help young people in the city as they return to school after a long period off.

Pamodzi Creatives is launching the Creative Transitions schools project that will use local artists to creatively explore wellbeing themes with children as part of their transition back into schools.

Pamodzi Creatives is a Community Interest Company that also hosts the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth project, which celebrates inspirational stories and collaborates with creatives to challenge, affirm and inspire communities within the Portsmouth area.

The project will be delivered throughout September and October in Medina Primary school, College Park Infant School and Flying Bull Academy and will include drama, dance, graffiti and craft making.

Director of the organisation, Roni Edwards said: ‘The arts can be a powerful tool to enable self-expression and help young people articulate complex situations. There are eleven incredible artists from the city involved in this project and we’re proud to have collaborated with the very talented Rachel Goodall of Red Tent Theatre on writing a scheme of work that will use drama, dance, pebble decorating, craft making and knitting to explore wellbeing themes inspired by Charlie Mackesy’s wonderful book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse. The project focuses on complimenting specific PSHE targets and will be implicit in enabling a safe, creative space that can start the conversations around emotional well being.’

The project is part of the crowdfund appeal set up by Roni for the business in June, which raised over £2,000.

It has also been supported by the National Education Union, Teachers Group Education Trust and The Partnership Portsmouth with consultation from The Portsmouth Teaching Alliance and Portsmouth City Council Education Services.

