'We Create Market' opens its doors this weekend

Published: 10th September 2020 11:55

The team at Portsmouth Creates are gearing up for the launch of the first ‘We Create Market' this weekend.

The construction of the We Create Market in progress in the old Debenhams space ahead of the first weekend of trading The construction of the We Create Market in progress in the old Debenhams space ahead of the first weekend of trading

Taking place in the former Debenhams building on Palmerston Road, the market aims to bring together local artists in a safe and exciting environment to showcase their work to the public. Following months of lockdown restrictions, the scale of the market will allow traders the exhibition space and ability to sell their work whilst adhering to government regulations.

Billie Coe, one of the administrators at Portsmouth Creates told AboutMyArea, "We're looking to provide an opportunity to the local community - high street shops have been able to work around social distancing regulations but smaller artists and venues haven't had the same opportunity."

Socially distanced seating areas are taking shape ahead of the weekend Socially distanced seating areas are taking shape ahead of the weekend

"The Debenhams space is perfect, its a giant building that's just been sat there empty, it seems a shame not to put it to use for the community! We've had loads of creative control, it's basically been a massive blank canvas for us and the artists we're working with."

"We're just hoping to give all the people that have been a bit restricted over the past few months an opportunity to put themselves out there, to sell their work, and also give the public the opportunity to see things that they've not been able to see so much at the moment."

Over the weekend, the once empty space will be transformed with traders, artists, designers and makers, as well as street food and drink to enjoy amidst the wealth of local art.

"We've had a couple of artists on board to liven up the space, as well as having creatives such as My Dog Sighs to put some paint on the outside to make it more inviting," Billie said. "We even have some artists doing live drawings over the weekend - it's going to be something really different."

Artist Joe Munro makes use of the expansive gallery window space Artist Joe Munro makes use of the expansive gallery window space

"The best part about it all is how many people from all different parts of the community that have been getting involved. We have the team from Victorious who have given us so much support in kind, too. It's just been such a collaborative effort that wouldn't have been possible without us all working together."

The We Create Market is set to run monthly until at least the end of the year, as a place for not only artists to put their work out there, but to give the public the opportunity to see things that they've not been able to over the last six months.

To find out more about the work that Portsmouth Creates are doing for the local community ahead of this weekend, visit https://www.portsmouthcreates.co.uk/events/we-create-market/

The Market opens for visitors on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th September, from 10:00-16:00 both days - Handley's Corner, Palmerston Road, Southsea.

