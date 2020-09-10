Learn about fostering over a 'Cuppa with a Carer'

Published: 10th September 2020 13:51

Hampshire County Council is inviting anyone interested in fostering to grab a cuppa and sit down with the experts to find out what it is really like.

Throughout September and October experienced foster carers will be hosting virtual question and answer sessions where they share their experiences with anyone wanting to know more.

Councillor Patricia Stallard, the County Council's Executive Lead Member for Children's Services and Young People, said: "Right now there are more than 1,600 children in care in Hampshire. Finding homes for these youngsters has been especially challenging during the pandemic.

"So, I would encourage anyone thinking of opening their home to a child to put these session dates in their diary. It is a chance to find out how you could make a huge difference to a child's life."



The purpose of these online events is to answer many common questions and dispel some of the misconceptions people have about who can foster children. For example, 6% of people think they can't foster if they are single. But the truth is, they can. The main requirements for foster care are being over 21 and having a spare bedroom. Although childcare experience is helpful, there are professionals who will support families at every stage of the fostering journey.



Councillor Stallard added: "I am delighted that some of our experienced foster carers have offered to take part in these virtual events, as there is nothing quite like talking to someone who truly knows what to expect. These conversations are a vital part of the fostering journey so it is fantastic we can offer this online while lockdown continues to restrict our normal outreach activities.



"Everyone is welcome to attend, whether you are new to the idea of fostering or have already begun looking into it. These online drop-in events are simply informal get togethers where each person can speak freely and there is no obligation to leave your details afterwards."



The ‘Cuppa with a Carer' events are every Wednesday from 6:45pm throughout September and October using Microsoft Teams. A social worker will also be there to help answer any questions.



To take part, visit the hants.gov.uk/fostering website or @HampshireChildren Facebook page, call 01489 587052 or search ‘Cuppa with a Carer' on Eventbrite. Request an information pack to learn more.

