Restoration Works at Southsea Castle

Published: 11th September 2020 15:33

Restoration works are taking place at Southsea Castle to improve the condition of the fort built in the 16th Century by King Henry VIII.

Works to clean the external walls started at the beginning of September with additional repairs to the drawbridge and railings on the gun platform and staircase starting this week. The work is expected to take 15 weeks with contractors on site until Christmas.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "These works will make a big improvement to the condition and the look of the castle, and it's important we carry them out safely on such an important historic building in the city. The works are taking place during the quieter months in preparation for re-opening the castle next spring."

Southsea Castle has not re-opened fully since the coronavirus pandemic but the courtyard café is operating. There are also some events including weddings and a series of weekend Champagne bars.

It is anticipated that the Castle will re-open fully as a free visitor attraction in spring 2021. Find out more at www.southseacastle.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.