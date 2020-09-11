  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Restoration Works at Southsea Castle

Published: 11th September 2020 15:33
Restoration works are taking place at Southsea Castle to improve the condition of the fort built in the 16th Century by King Henry VIII.

Works to clean the external walls started at the beginning of September with additional repairs to the drawbridge and railings on the gun platform and staircase starting this week. The work is expected to take 15 weeks with contractors on site until Christmas.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "These works will make a big improvement to the condition and the look of the castle, and it's important we carry them out safely on such an important historic building in the city. The works are taking place during the quieter months in preparation for re-opening the castle next spring."

       

Southsea Castle has not re-opened fully since the coronavirus pandemic but the courtyard café is operating. There are also some events including weddings and a series of weekend Champagne bars.

It is anticipated that the Castle will re-open fully as a free visitor attraction in spring 2021. Find out more at www.southseacastle.co.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies