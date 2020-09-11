  • Bookmark this page

Application Window for School Places 2021 Now Open

Published: 11th September 2020 15:53
Portsmouth parents are urged to get online as the application window for parents to apply for school places in 2021 is now open for children moving to junior school and secondary school.

The application window for parents to apply for school places in 2021 is now open for children moving to junior school and secondary school.

Parents have plenty of time to apply online - the application deadlines are:

Transfer to secondary: Friday 11 September 2020 until midnight Saturday 31 October 2020.

Transfer to junior: Friday 11 September 2020 until midnight on Friday 15 January 2021.

Parents can apply online at portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Stressing the need for parents to apply before the deadline, Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Education at Portsmouth City Council, commented:

"I appreciate what a crucial decision this is, so I urge parents to apply online before the deadline otherwise there will be a real impact on the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school. The online application process is quick and easy to use."

There is an 'Information for Parents 2021/22 booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process which can be viewed online at portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions. Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to transfer to secondary school on Monday 1 March 2021. Those that apply to transfer to junior school online, will be made an offer on Friday 16 April 2021.

