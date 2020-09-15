Southsea Mums Team Up with TV Stars for New Challenge

Published: 15th September 2020 07:21

Southsea business owner Jennifer Sanchez

SOME of the city’s most inspiring women are working together, alongside TV stars to help empower females across the UK.

Southsea-based business owner and empowerment coach, Jennifer Sanchez, is working with an all-female programme that seeks to inspire women of all backgrounds to live healthier lives.

Southsea mum, Sarah Green, has teamed up with The Only Way is Essex stars, Danielle Armstrong and Ferne McCann to launch Real Women, One Mission, which allows women to join a community of like-minded people while earning an extra income through promoting nutritional products.

The feedback from a lot of the women that were involved in the programme was that they struggled to find motivation and they needed something to point them in a positive direction.

Jen is holding a 21-day challenge for members of Sarah’s online group to empower them and help them feel supported and motivated.

The 36-year-old said: ‘I’m going to help people rewire their brains and help them unlock their potential, so, going forward, they can be who and whatever they want to be and live their lives the way they want to.

‘We live in a world where we use shame and guilt to motivate ourselves and it works like poison for the body and goes against what we naturally want to do. If we make a change from a place of love the changes come as naturally as looking after someone we love is.’

The challenge, called 21 Days of Stepping Into my Power, will be in the form of a workbook for people to interact with daily, as well as videos to supplement their journeys.

Jen said: ‘The more you pour into it the more you get out of it. They say when the student is ready, the teacher appears and I’m so looking forward to helping people grow and become the best versions of themselves.’

Sarah is looking to help women to create better lives for herself after levelling-up in her own personal life after starting her own health, fitness and wellbeing business eight years ago.

She said: ‘I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Jen on this incredible campaign of helping more women step into their happiness and potential’

‘In a society conditioned for self-doubt and comparison, our mission of empowerment has never been more important. When women support each other, incredible things happen. I believe this to be true for our partnership.’

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.