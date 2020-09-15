Appeal Following Public Order Incident on Portsdown Hill.

Published: 15th September 2020 14:06

Can you help following a public order incident in the Portsdown Hill area of Cosham on Saturday evening?

Hampshire Constabulary were called shortly before 7.10pm on Saturday 12 September to a report that a group of people, some with weapons, were seen in a car park in Southwick Hill Road.

A number of people were seen fighting close by on Southwick Hill Road, near to QA hospital, when officers arrived. Six arrests were made:

• A 29-year-old man from Gosport, arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder.

• A 26-year-old man from Havant, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

• A 32-year-old man from Rowlands Castle, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

• A 29-year-old man from Waterlooville, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

• A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

• A 27-year-old man from North Boarhunt, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

Five of the six men have been released on conditional bail until October 10. The sixth man, the 29-year-old man from Gosport, has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

A number of weapons were seized at the scene, including a machete, baseball bat, a knuckle duster and a knife.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened, however we do not believe there is a risk to the wider community. Officers will be patrolling the area.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200353347.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

