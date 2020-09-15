  • Bookmark this page

Woman Charged After Paramedics Threatened in Gosport

Published: 15th September 2020 15:59
A 32 year-old woman has been charged after two paramedics were threatened with a knife and detained in a residential property in Gosport for around 20 minutes.

Officers were called to Tudor Close at around 5:50pm on Sunday 13 September after we received a call from our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service about threats being made to paramedics who were attending a call. No-one was hurt and a woman was arrested shortly after we attended

Kylie Mancell of Tudor Close has subsequently been charged with common assault of an emergency worker and false imprisonment. She has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 15 September).

