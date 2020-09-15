  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man Charged with County Lines Drug Supply

Published: 15th September 2020 17:53
Detectives investigating a county lines drugs network believed to be operating in the cities of Portsmouth and Southampton have today charged a man from Kent.

Olaleye Oduola, 19 (DOB 13/07/2001) from Iris Crescent, Bexleyheath, Kent has been charged with following drug offences: 

Possess with intent to supply controlled drug of Class A – Heroin

Possess a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis / Cannabis Resin

Possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – Crack Cocaine

Concerned in supply of Heroin

Concerned in supply of Crack Cocaine

Assault on an Emergency worker

He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates today.

T/Chief Superintendent Nigel Lecointe said: “This was great policing by officers from Portsmouth’s Neighbourhood High Harm Team supporting our Op Monument investigation into the supply of drugs in our communities. 

“Tackling county lines and its consequences are a national law enforcement priority. The National Crime Agency, Hampshire Constabulary and other police forces, alongside other partners are working extensively to identify and target the most serious perpetrators.

“By taking out those at the centre of the lines, we not only disrupt the criminal network, but we prevent a whole host of other crimes from taking place.

“If you are concerned about drug dealing in your neighbourhoods, don’t suffer in silence, you can report to police on 101, or given information anonymously through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies