Solent LEP Grant Applications Now Open

Published: 17th September 2020 16:21

Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is running Restart and Recovery & Kickstarting Tourism Grants, which have been created specifically to help SMEs in the Solent LEP area to adapt and diversify in response to the impacts of coronavirus, with at least £157,000 ring-fenced to support the visitor economy.

Funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), eligible SMEs can access grants of between £1,000 - £3,000 (and up to £5,000 in exceptional circumstances). All grants will cover 100% of the cost of the product or service applied for, with no requirement for match-funding.

Round one of the Fund will close once 1,000 applications have been received, or one week from its launch on 16 September, whichever is sooner. Should 1,000 applications not be received, round one will close at 11:59 pm on 23 September 2020. The 1,001st application or applications received after 11:59 pm on 23 September 2020 will not be considered.

Visit the Solent LEP website for more information.

