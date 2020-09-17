Hampshire Constabulary Witness Appeal
|Published: 17th September 2020 16:35
Can you help after a 45 year-old man was assaulted and had his phone stolen in the early hours of Sunday (13 September) in the Kingston Park area of Portsmouth?
The victim has been treated in hospital for facial fractures.
He was close to the railway footbridge at the end of Clarke’s Road in Fratton between 1:30am and 2am, when he was approached from behind by four men, who he described as white and in their twenties or early thirties.
Anyone with information on this incident should call 101, quoting the reference number 44200353789.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
