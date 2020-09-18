Man Charged in Connection with Large Cocaine Seizure in Gosport

Published: 18th September 2020 08:44

Hampshire Constabulary seized a large quantity of cash and cocaine during a drugs warrant yesterday on Wednesday, and have charged a man in connection with this.

During the warrant, which took place at an address in Albert Street, officers seized approximately £17,000 in cash, as well as cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,000.

As part of the investigation, Antonio Panayi, aged 28 years, of Albert Street in Gosport, has been charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and two counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (18 September).

Tackling County Lines drugs supply and its consequences is a national law enforcement priority. Hampshire police, along with other police forces and partners, work extensively to identify and target the most serious perpetrators.

Please be vigilant and report suspicious activity to the Police.

If you have information about drugs supply in your area, please report this to Hampshire Constabulary on 101. Alternatively, you can report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.