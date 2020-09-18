  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

COVID-19 Testing - Hampshire Update

Published: 18th September 2020 13:31

Hampshire residents are being urged to continue coming forward for testing if they have one or more of the three main symptoms of coronavirus.

Councillor Keith Mans, Leader of the County Council and chair of the Local Outbreak Engagement Board, said: "We know that due to high demand, some Hampshire residents are experiencing delays in securing a test via the national booking system, or getting their results back, but it's imperative that anyone with symptoms absolutely must come forward to get tested as this will help to stop the spread of the virus.

"It is equally important that those who do not have symptoms, refrain from booking a test - as this is pushing demand higher than it needs to be and could limit the opportunity for people who really need one. A recent survey at testing sites suggests around a quarter of people who have accessed tests did not have symptoms.

"While the number of confirmed cases in Hampshire remains relatively low compared with the England average, the delays some people are experiencing is a serious concern, and we therefore want to do all we can to support local residents to secure a test quickly and easily - we will continue therefore to urge Government for greater local control over local Test and Trace capacity."

Advice for Hampshire residents:

When to get a test:

- Only book a test if you have one of the three main symptoms of the virus or are advised to do so by NHS Test and Trace
- Do not book a test if you have returned from a quarantined country unless you have symptoms

How to get a test:

- Book online or by calling 119 from 8am. Do not call NHS 111 as this is for other health and medical issues
- When booking online, make sure you complete the form in full. This includes confirming that you have read and agreed to the terms and conditions. You will then be sent a QR code which is required to enter the testing site

What to do if you are having difficulty booking a test site near you:

- Keep trying - more tests are made available throughout the day

If you are offered a test a long distance from home (up to 75 miles), and you are not able to travel via private transport, consider continuing to self-isolate at home until a test more local to you becomes available
Hampshire residents booking a test will generally be offered one at either the regional testing site, currently located in Portsmouth, or at one of a number of local testing locations across the county. In addition, three mobile testing units are currently in operation and can be diverted to where there is greatest need. The County Council is also looking at the best options for developing walk-in testing facilities for the public.

The Local Authority, working closely with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum partners is responsible for arranging the testing locations in the area. The provision and availability of testing is led by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies