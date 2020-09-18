Green Energy Boost for Portsmouth City Council

Published: 18th September 2020 15:33

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that all of its buildings' electricity supplies are to come from 100% renewable generation from October 2020.

The green power is to be bought as part of a new three-year deal, which has seen all of the council’s 1,300 electricity and gas supplies retendered to secure new competitive tariffs; saving the authority around £340,000 each year.

The purchase of green power is seen as an important step in the right direction towards achieving the council’s ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030. The purchase of Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) for all of its premises means that the electricity used will be from green, renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydropower.

This positive step is just one of a number of measures being undertaken to decarbonise the council’s building and street-lighting portfolio. Over recent years, the authority has invested heavily in energy efficiency and renewable generation. This has included the installation of nearly 400 PV systems, totalling almost 26,000 solar panels and 6 Mega Watts of clean generation capacity, creating enough electricity each year to power 1,500 homes. Energy efficiency measures have included installation of LED lighting in buildings throughout the city, and across the street-lighting portfolio.

The council has committed to continue to improve energy efficiency and increase the capacity of renewable generation; with projects including LED lighting, solar and battery technology, at several sites, which are ongoing or imminent. The investment in solar power meant that the council broke generation records in the early summer, as record periods of sunshine were recorded.

Commenting upon the new energy deal, Councillor Dave Ashmore, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate change said, “It is great to see this positive step in the journey towards decarbonising our buildings in Portsmouth, as we aim towards net zero carbon by 2030. The new energy contracts show that going green doesn’t need to cost more! The savings made here, buck the trend over recent years of increasing energy prices, and will contribute to keeping front line services running in the face of financial pressures.”

To learn more about the work that the council is doing to reduce its energy consumption, increase renewable generation and lower carbon emissions from its own buildings and the city's homes, please visit www.switchedonportsmouth.co.uk

