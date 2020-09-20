Appeal for Witnesses After Woman Raped in Portsmouth

Published: 20th September 2020 13:10

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage after a woman reported she was raped in Portsmouth in the early hours of this morning (September 20).

A 19-year-old woman was approached by two men as she walked along Lake Road, who continued to follow her to Turner Road, where the incident then took place.

Neither of the men was known to the woman.

She continues to receive support from specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Emma Crute said: "This has been a very distressing incident for the victim and I want to urge anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries to get in contact with us as soon as possible.

"We believe the men may have been disturbed by a car driving close by. We urgently want to speak with anyone who may have driven along Turner Road just before 1am this morning.

"I am also keen to speak with anyone who may have seen two men acting suspiciously or hanging around in the hour before in Lake Road, or anyone who drove through this area or Turner Road between midnight and 1am and has dash cam footage.

"Please, if you live in and around Lake Road or Turner Road and have CCTV outside your house, could you also check this as well, as you may have vital footage that could assist us.

"You will see officers conducting enquiries in the area, if you have any concerns or any information that could help, then please do not hesitate to approach them.

"Any information, however small you feel it may be, could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting the reference 44200364429. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

