UPDATE: Appeal for Witnesses After Woman Raped in Portsmouth

Published: 20th September 2020 19:06
Officers investigating the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Turner Road just before 1am this morning (September 20) have arrested five men.

This afternoon, three 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, all of Portsmouth, have each been arrested on suspicion of rape.

They remain in custody at this time.

Hampshire Constabulary remain keen to speak with anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area of Lake Road and Turner Road last night, or if you have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, then please contact the Police.

You will continue to see officers in the area this evening. If you have any concerns or information, please do not hestitate to speak with them.

Anyone with information can also call 101, quoting the reference 44200364429. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

