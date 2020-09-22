Portsmouth Teacher Launches Appeal to Help Refugees

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 22nd September 2020 11:10

Portsmouth Cares is a new and vital initiative in aid of refugees, founded by local teacher Anna Miles. Set up in response to the call to action from charities Choose Love / Help Refugees, the project aims to bring locals together to collect donations for those suffering inhumane conditions in camps around the world.

"It evolved from an unshakeable sense of disgust, anger and shame at seeing how people were being treated in refugee camps," Anna said. "It came to a head when I saw images of the Moria Refugee camp burning - initially built for 3,000 people it was found to have around 19,000 men, women and children inhibiting it in appalling conditions and cramped spaces, who now face sleeping on the streets awaiting news on where they are able to go next."

The blaze at Camp Moria has been described as a humanitarian disaster, displacing thousands of vulnerable people onto the street. Particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Choose Love's call to action is urgent, encouraging anybody who can to help via donations and volunteering. Many similar camps in countries all around the world face similar overcrowding and lack of resources, making the work that Portsmouth Care are doing all the more necessary.

"At the core of Portsmouth Cares is kindness and humility. We believe that we have a duty to use our privilege and do all we can to extend a hand of support to those in need," Anna told AboutMyArea.

"The problem we face sometimes is the feeling of what we can do to make a difference. Fortunately, the brilliant Choose Love / Help Refugees stepped up as they always do, and made a plea for people to set up groups like this - that's where we began."

The group operate via a community-based donation system, with space generously provided by Sweat Southsea. "We work as a partnership, and it is an honour to do so. The team are made up of passionate volunteers - friends and family who work incredibly hard behind the scenes."

"They happily collect donations from in and around Portsmouth, Hayling Island, Havant and Copnor as well as additional drop-off points. We have other members dedicated to hunting for much needed banana boxes for packing!"

"The offers we have already received for transporting donations have been incredible. Members of the public support us by either purchasing and donating items from the list provided by Choose Love, or donating to our gofundme page. It takes hard work and dedication - volunteering roles require people to commit their time freely, and because of this I feel it's extremely important to never stop showing my gratitude and appreciation for what they give up to do so."

"It all works in perfect harmony because Portsmouth, at its heart, is kind and generous. Individuals can set up collections in their place of work or between family members. Not only does this create a wave of kindness, but it raises continual awareness of the current situation. The more that people oppose the inhumane treatment of refugees around the world, the more likely it is that one day change will come."

The call to help rejects the ‘us' versus ‘them' philosophy, in favour of a united fight against injustice. Community spirit and collective action are at its very heart, encouraging everybody - if they can - to get involved to support those in need.

Portsmouth Cares are taking donations, both in person at Sweat Southsea, or given the unpredictability of COVID-19, via their gofundme. Each and every penny raised will be used to buy essential items in aid of refugees.

Further information about how to get involved and which items Portsmouth Cares are accepting as donations can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages. To get in touch, you can email them at portsmouthcaresdonations@gmail.com

